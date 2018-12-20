Obituary: Debra (Brilla) Sheron, 66

Debra (Brilla) Sheron, 66, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, December 18, 2018. She was the wife of the late Robert Sharon.

Born July 23, 1952 in Pottsville, PA, she was the daughter of Julia (Borrell) Brilla of Plantsville and late Alex Brilla.

She retired from UPS after 22 years of service. Debra made everyone laugh and had a great sense of humor. She didn’t have much but gave everything.

In addition to her mother she leaves her three children, Jamie Cox and wife Tye of Bristol, Jessica Austin of N. Yarmouth and Michelle Cox of Southington; three brothers, Dennis Brilla of Plantsville, Gary Brilla of Terryville and Glenn Brilla and wife Laura of Southington; a sister, Dawn Pryzbek and husband Josh of Plantsville; five grandchildren, Patrick, Kimberly, Lucien, Alexander and Oliver and two great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Debra’s life will be held in the spring. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family with the arrangements. Donations may be made to the Southington Community Services, 91 Norton St., Plantsville, CT 06479.

