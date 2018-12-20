Obituary: Dana Karl Sweezey, 67

Dana Karl Sweezey, 67, of Southington, passed away on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at the Summit of Plantsville.

Born January 24, 1951 in Malden, MA he was the son of Bernice (Macomber) Travia and the late George M. Sweezey.

Dana is survived by three children, Katrina Johnson, Jaimison Sweezey and Derek Sweezey, three brothers, Paul Sweezey, Gary Sweezey & wife Donna and David Sweezey, four sisters Carole Gisiger, Deb Johnson, Brenda Saunders, Judi Brandt and the late Linda Johnson. Six grandchildren, Bryanna Jaeggi, Ethan Judd, Aiden & Ashley Crandall, Baileigh and Brynnlee Sweezey, two great grandchildren Jayson Gibbs and Zachary Jaeggi and many nieces & nephews.

Dana was an avid fisherman and enjoyed life to its fullest.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 28, 2018 at 6 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

