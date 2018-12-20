Hartford man arrested for cyber-threatening

On Wednesday, Dec. 19, Darius Thomas, 27, of Hartford turned himself in to the Hartford Probation Office at approximately 2 p.m. after learning about an active warrant for a harassment incident with a Southington victim in November.

The warrant alleges that on Thursday, Nov. 22, the victim received numerous threatening text messages from Thomas over a half-hour time span. During the course of the text messages, Thomas stated that he recently purchased a gun, and that he was going to shoot the victim and people around the victim.

Since this was classified as a domestic violence incident, police are releasing no further information on the victim, who reported being fearful of Thomas and what he was capable of doing if they encountered each other.

Thomas was transported to the Southington Police Department where he was processed and charged with second degree harassment and second degree threatening. He was held on a $175,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on Dec. 20.