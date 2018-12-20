Churches announce Christmas service schedules

The following Southington Churches have announced their special service times for Christmas Eve (Monday, Dec. 24) and Christmas Day (Tuesday, Dec. 25):
Baptist
First Baptist Church
581 Meriden Ave, Southington
DEC. 24—6 p.m. Christmas Eve worship with Rev. Sharon Holt. Sanction will be fully decorated for Advent season. Will include music, scripture, the Christmas message and lighting of candles.
Central Baptist Church 1505 West St, Southington.
DEC. 24—6 p.m. Christmas Eve and candlelight service.
Faith Baptist Church
243 Laning Street, Southington
DEC. 23—11 a.m. Christmas service.
DEC. 24—5 p.m. Christmas Eve service.
Catholic
Immaculate Conception Church
130 Summer St., Southington.
DEC. 24—4 p.m. Christmas Eve mass. 12 a.m. (midnight) Christmas vigil mass.
DEC. 25—7:30 a.m. Christmas mass (English). 9 a.m. Christmas mass (Polish). 10:30 a.m. Christmas mass (English).
JAN. 1—9 a.m. mass (Polish). 11 a.m. mass (English).
The Church of St. Dominic
1050 Flanders Rd, Southington
DEC. 24—4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass.
DEC. 25—8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Christmas Mass.
St. Thomas Church
99 Bristol St, Southington
DEC. 24—4 p.m. Christmas vigil mass. 12 a.m. Christmas midnight mass.
DEC. 25—10 a.m. Christmas mass.
Mary Our Queen Church
248 Savage St, Plantsville
DEC. 24—4 p.m. Christmas bigil. 10 p.m. solemn mass of Christmas. Please note — no 9 a.m. daily mass.
DEC. 25—10 a.m. mass during the day.
St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church
254 Burritt St, Plantsville
DEC. 24—4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christmas vigil masses.
DEC. 25—9 a.m. Christmas mass.
JAN. 1—10 a.m. mass for the Feast of Mary, Mother of God.
Episcopal
St. Paul Episcopal Church
232 Bristol St, Southington
DEC. 24—9 a.m., 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. services.
DEC. 25–9 a.m. service.
Lutheran
First Lutheran Church
232 Bristol St, Southington
DEC. 24—3 p.m. and 9 p.m. service.
Zion Lutheran Church
531 Woodruff St, Southington
DEC. 16—wreath lighting 8 a.m., 10:15 a.m., and 4 p.m.Bells & Blessings musical program and cookie reception at 6 p.m.
DEC. 23—wreath lighting at 8 a.m. Christmas pageant “Gluten-Free Jesus” at 10:15 a.m. Vespers at 4 p.m.
DEC. 34—family Christmas celebration at 3 and 4:30 p.m. Carols and candlelight vespers at 11 p.m.
Congregational
First Congregational Church
37 Main St, Southington
DEC. 24—5 p.m. Contemporary Christmas. Branches Contemporary Band, Ceremony of Lights and Christmas message. 10 p.m. Candlelight communion. Note: All are wheelchair accessible.
Plantsville Congregational Church
109 Church St, Plantsville
DEC. 24—4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve family service. 11 p.m. candlelight carol service.
DEC. 25—10 a.m. Christmas Day worship.
Methodist
Grace United Methodist Church
121 Pleasant St, Southington
DEC. 23—10 a.m. Christmas Cantata.
DEC. 24—4 p.m. and10 p.m. Christmas Eve service.
Mormon
Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints
750 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk, Southington
DEC. 23—10 a.m. Christmas service.
Non-Denominational
Tabernacle Christian Church
1445 West St, Southington
DEC. 23—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas service and meal.
DEC. 28–7 to 8:30 p.m. Healing Night, in lieu of New Year’s Eve, with special guest Jay Leroux.
Faith Living Church
20 Grove St, Plantsville
DEC. 21—7 p.m. Christmas service.
DEC. 22—5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Christmas services.
DEC. 23—9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Christmas services.
Note: All services will have special music, goodies, and coffee to share.
Apple Valley Worship Center
594 W. Center St., Southington
DEC. 23—10 a.m. Sunday Christmas service
