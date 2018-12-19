Southington Recreation Department listings for the Dec. 21 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit southington.org/recreation.

ZUMBA CLASSES (ADULTS). Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 7 to March 11, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., in the Plantsville Elementary School gym. Cost is $70. Register by Jan. 4. Info and forms at www.southington.org/zumba.

MARTIAL ARTS PROGRAMS (YOUTH). Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, Jan. 7 to Feb. 16, class times vary, at Leadership Martial Arts, 971 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. Open to children ages 3-12. Cost is $69 per child. Register by Jan. 4. Info and forms at www.southington.org/MartialArts.

KICKBOXING (YOUTH). Everyday but Fridays and Sundays, Jan. 7 to Feb. 16, class times vary at Leadership Martial Arts, 971 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. Kick-Fit kickboxing fitness and self-defense program for ages 13 and up. Open to new members only. Cost is $99 and includes boxing gloves. Register by Jan. 4. Info and forms at www.southington.org/kickboxing.

FITNESS CLASSES (ADULTS). Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 8 to March 5, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Kennedy Middle School gym. Cost is $60. Register by Jan. 7. Info and forms at www.southington.org/fitness.

JUMP ROPE & DOUBLE DUTCH. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 8 to March 7, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the Kelley Elementary School cafeteria, 501 Ridgwood Rd. Cost is $40 ($20 for each additional sibling). Register by Jan. 4. Info and forms at www.southington.org/JumpRope.

SOUTHINGTON LITTLE LEAGUE & GIRL’S SOFTBALL REGISTRATION. Saturday, Jan. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Southington High School cafeteria, 720 Pleasant St. Open to Southington children at least 5 years old by Dec. 31, 2019. Fees vary by league; cash or check only. Parents should bring the child’s birth certificate (certified copy with raised seal) and three different forms of proof of residency. More info at www.southington.org/LittleLeague.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 to March 5 (Puppy and Beginner Level I) or Wednesdays, Jan. 23 to March 6 (Level II) at Stay N Play Pets, 420 N. Main St., Southington. Class times vary by group. Instructor is Kevin Medeiros. Puppy and Beginner Level 1 participants attend the Jan. 22 class without their dogs. All dogs must have up-to-date vaccinations. Cost is $135 per dog. Register by Jan. 21. Info and forms at www.southington.org/DogObedience.

CHEMISTRY FOR KIDS. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 to Feb. 19, 6 to 7 p.m., in the Southington Police Department’s education room, 69 Lazy Ln. Open to children ages 5-11. Cost is $90 ($80 for Southington residents) and includes all class materials. Register by Jan. 18. Info and forms at www.southington.org/chemistry.

SAFE BOATING COURSE. Feb. 26, 28, and March 5, 6 to 9 p.m., in the Southington Police Department headquarters education room, 69 Lazy Ln. Cost is $20 and attendance is mandatory for all three days. No residency requirements; registrants must be at least 12 years of age. Upon successful completion of the course, certificates are purchased from the DEEP for an additional fee. Pre-registration and payment is required; walk-ins not be accepted. Info and forms at www.southington.org/boating.

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). Thursdays, Feb. 28, March 18, 28, April 11, and May 9, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Cost is $15 per class. Registration and forms at www.southington.org/crafts.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

February

Feb. 1-4, Quebec Winter Carnival, $699-$999.

March

March 2, Philadelphia Flower Show, $127.

March 17-25, Southern Cities: Savannah, Charleston, and Myrtle Beach, $1,549-$2,399.

April

April 6, 911 Memorial, Museum, and One World Observatory, $143.

April 13-14, Lancaster, Pa., $289-$389.

May

May 19, Newport, R.I. “Servant Life” Tour, $109.

June

June 8, Lobster Bake in Gloucester and Rockport on Cape Ann (optional whale watch), $153-$189.

June 15, Erie Canal Cruise, $159.

July

July 13, Martha’s Vineyard (optional island tour), $119-$139.

July 21, National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, N.Y., $115.

August

Aug. 10, Saratoga Race Course, $99.

September

Sept. 15, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $129.

October

Oct. 26, Philadelphia Food Tour, $115.

Oct. 26, Salem, Mass., “Haunted Happenings,” $79.

November