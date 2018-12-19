Police blotter for the Dec. 21 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Tuesday, Dec. 4 to Tuesday, Dec. 11:

Tuesday, Dec. 4

Greg Cukrowski, 48, of 156 Pavano Dr., Plainville, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Westly Valentin, 23, of 144 Queen St., New Britain, was charged with second degree forgery, conspiracy to commit second degree forgery, and conspiracy to obtain drugs illegally.

Friday, Dec. 7

Andrew Lee, 31, of 1644 Meriden Ave., Southington, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Saturday, Dec. 8

Kevin Fluet, 47, of 400 Bank St., New London, was charged with violation of a protective order.

Monday, Dec. 10

Dawn Tagariello, 46, of 17 Evergreen St., Bristol, was charged with second degree breach of peace and two counts of violation of a protective order.

Tuesday, Dec. 11