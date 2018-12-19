Miscellaneous listings for the Dec. 21 edition

SATURDAY, JAN. 5

SOUTHINGTON

BOTTLE AND CAN DRIVE. 8 a.m. to noon at Recreation Park on Maxwell Noble Drive. Visit the first concession stand, just beyond the playground. Proceeds support Boys Scout Troop 32, which is sponsored by the Southington Lions Club and meets at the First Congregational Church of Southington.

‘BOSS OF THE TOSS’ CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT. 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. registration. Competition begins at 3 p.m. at the Southington Elks, 114 Main St., Southington. “Boss of the Toss” beanbag tossing tournament. Cost is $10 per person. Prizes for top 3 finishers. Raffles, cash bar, hot dogs, chips. Register at the Elks Club.

SATURDAY, JAN. 12

SOUTHINGTON

MOHEGAN SUN BUS TRIP. 9:30 a.m. departure from the Plantsville commuter lot. Cos is $31 and includes a $15 food/retail coupon and a $10 free bet coupon on the money wheel. Benefits the Knights of Columbus. Mail checks to K of C, 26 Riverside Court, Southington, CT 06489. Contact: Dick Pillar (860) 334-0005 or Bill Shatas (860) 302-4556

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open for the following dates and times: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 15. Transfer station tickets are available at the Town Clerk’s office. Renewals can be done by mail. Info and forms at southington.org.

HONORING LOCAL WARTIME VETERANS. The Southington Veterans Committee is seeking veterans who entered the military from The Town Southington, received an honorable discharge, but have not been honored for their military service. The Veterans Committee is keeping a data base and is planning a future date to upgrade the monuments on the town green. They are looking for veterans that served during World War I (April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918); World War II (Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946); Korea (June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955); Vietnam (Feb. 28, 1961 to May 7, 1975); Lebanon and Grenada (Aug. 24, 1982 to July 31, 1984); Panama (Dec. 20, 1989 to Jan. 31, 1990); Persian Gulf (Aug. 2, 1990 until cessation of hostilities as determined by the U.S. government.) Contact: John DeMello Sr., (860) 302-4666 or at southingtonmilitaryveterans@gmail.com

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. The Rotary Club of Southington is collecting new and gently used Apple products to benefit the Music and Memory project for people with memory loss. Call Robin Morrell at (860) 302-7563 or RobinMorrell@msn.com