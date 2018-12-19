Ice Hockey falls to North Haven

Hall-Southington boys ice hockey battled back from a two-goal deficit but couldn’t get over the hump in a 4-2 loss to North Haven on Dec. 16. It was the season opener for the Warrior-Knights.

Hall-Southington fell behind 2-0 in the first period, but scored two straight goals, including one in the second period, to tie the game 2-2. Mike DiPietro picked up the first Warrior-Knight goal of the season, then Hall-Southington tied the game when Nathan Zmarlicki scored off an assist from Marco Fusciello.

North Haven scored twice in the third period to win the game. Noah Behrens-Gould made 26 saves in his first start for Hall-Southington.

Mason Sullivan scored both goals in the third period for North Haven. Sullivan’s first goal was assisted by Dom Biondi and Donny Funaro, and the second was assisted by Jake Wentworth.

Wentworth scored North Haven’s second goal of the game while Eli Brubacher tallied the first. Simon Brubacher and Aaron Racino assisted on the Eli Brubacher goal.

Wentworth’s goal was assisted by Sean Quinn and Will Fiore. Dan Godlewski made 21 saves for North Haven.