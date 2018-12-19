Home ‘sweet’ home at the library

Maddie Davis, left, and Bryn Kroll, right, decorate their gingerbread houses last Wednesday during a gingerbread house decorating contest at the Southington Public Library. Teens added sweet decorations to their houses for a chance to win an Amazon gift card, while they watched a Christmas movie. The library will close at 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day, but for a list of scheduled events during school break, visit www.SouthingtonLibrary.org.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI