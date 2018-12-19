Health listings for the Dec. 21 edition

THURSDAY, JAN. 3

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING. 11 a.m. to noon at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Sponsored by HHC Center for Healthy Aging.

THURSDAY, JAN. 10

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING. 10 to 11 a.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Sponsored by Southington Care Center.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 16

SOUTHINGTON

KNOWING HOW TO FALL SAFELY. 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Exercise physiologist Lisa Murawski, of GoodLife Fitness, Southington Care Center, will lead the program. Seating limited. Registration required. Call, (860) 621-3014.

SUNDAY, FEB. 24

SOUTHINGTON

HEALTHY FAMILY FUNFEST. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. Exhibitors and sponsors are being accepted now for this family-friendly day celebrating healthy living. Includes health information, medical professionals, speakers, screenings, demonstrations, fitness challenges, giveaways and kids’ activities. Specific areas focus on better eating, healthy minds, children, aging well, sports medicine and more. More info including exhibiting and sponsoring, call Bonnie Tormay, at (860) 378-1268 or Bonnie.Tormay@hhchealth.org

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

ALZEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Tuesday of the month, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. A free support group for families and caregivers. Respite care is available. Facilitators provide suggestions, community support and a safe environment to listen or share thoughts and feelings. Register, call Marie Terzak, (860) 276-1020.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southington Care Center Anna Fanelli room, 45 Meriden Ave. To check for availability, call Patty O’Brian, (860) 628-3830.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INFORMATION. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 5 p.m., at the Southington Public Library, 255 Main St. Wheeler Clinic Senior Community Health Outreach Coordinator Justine Micalizzi will be available to offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents.