Fire report for the Dec. 21 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 41 incidents from Monday, Dec. 3 to Sunday, Dec. 9:

Monday, Dec. 3

11:08 a.m., 1081 West St., System malfunction

12:18 p.m., 2194 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Unauthorized burning

4:06 p.m., 556 Mulberry St., Aqua Turf, Lock-out

4:58 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

9:07 p.m., 461 N. Main ST., Harvest, Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

Tuesday, Dec. 4

4:54 a.m., Birch St. and Queen St., Vehicle accident

1:02 p.m., 1 N. Main St., Subway, Brush or brush-and-grass mix

2 p.m., 30 Hazel Ct., Public service

6:57 p.m., 178 Roxbury Rd., No Incident found on arrival

9:20 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

Wednesday, Dec. 5

7:35 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exits, Vehicle accident

8:10 a.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

8:25 a.m., I-84 Eastbound and Queen St., No Incident found on arrival

8:43 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Assist police, government

8:56 a.m., 54 Cortland Way, Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

11:37 a.m., 72 River St., SFD Co. 5, EMS call, excluding vehicle

12:55 p.m., 1821 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Alarm system sounded

2:37 p.m., 71 Hunting Hill Dr., Medical assist (EMS)

3:54 p.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Malicious, mischievous false call

4:35 p.m., 2165 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Public service

8:13 p.m., 392 Lakeview Dr., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

9:42 p.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Dispatched and canceled en route

Thursday, Dec. 6

7:53 a.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

4:27 p.m., Meriden Ave. and Oakland Rd., Vehicle accident

7:18 p.m., Center St. and S. Center St., Electrical wiring, equipment

Friday, Dec. 7

1:16 p.m., Queen St. and Laning St., Vehicle accident

2:17 p.m., West St. and W. Queen St., Vehicle accident

3:55 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

4:14 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

8:04 p.m., 53 Pamela Ct., Alarm system sounded

8:56 p.m., 81 Meriden Ave., Bradley Hospital, Aircraft standby

Saturday, Dec. 8

12:08 a.m., 1126 Meriden Ave., Vehicle accident

7:16 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Oil or other combustible liquid

10:06 a.m., 62 Plaza Ave., CO detector activation

2:04 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building

3:05 p.m., 52 Mt. Vernon Rd., Chimney or flue fire, confined

10:47 p.m., 77 Kensington Rd., Vehicle accident

11:31 p.m., 19 Oak Rd., Lock-out Building

11:59 p.m., 556 Mulberry St., Aqua Turf, Lock-out Vehicle

Sunday, Dec. 9