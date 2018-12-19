Art listings for the Dec. 21 edition

NOW thru JAN. 30

SOUTHINGTON

ELIZABETH HUNDT SCOTT EXHIBIT. At the Gallery of The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., second floor community room. Elizabeth Hundt Scott of Bethany will be exhibiting her work in many mediums, including charcoal, colored pencil, watercolor, printmaking, acrylic and art. More info at southingtonartsandcrafts.com or southingtonorchards.org

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP FOR ARTISTS. $2,000 scholarship available through the SHS guidance department provided by a partnership between Southington Community Cultural Arts (SoCCA) and Southington Arts and Crafts Association (SACA).

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Gather a group of least 5 friends and book a private paint night on Wednesdays or any other night of the week. Choice of subject by your group available, snacks and wine provided for $45 per person ($35 pp if BYOB).

SOCCA CLASSES. Registration available for youth, teen, and adult classes. Visit southingtonarts.org or call Mary at (860) 276-1581