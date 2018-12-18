Obituary: Viola (Violette) Silbo, 85

Viola (Violette) Silbo, 85, of Southington, passed away on Monday, December 17, 2018 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Silbo.

She was born in New Brunswick, Canada on April 12, 1933, the daughter of the late Onesime and Agnes Violette. Prior to her retirement she worked at Aetna then LIMRA. Viola was devoted to her family and loved spending time with them. She was a wonderful mom and grandma, had an infectious laugh, enjoyed watching golf, liked to crochet, bowl, and play cards especially when she won. She was an avid reader, loved music, the theater and traveling with her husband. To say she will be missed is an understatement.

She is survived by two devoted children, daughter Linda Caldarella and husband Russell of Southington and son Mark Silbo and wife Diane of West Hartford, her cherished grandchildren Kristen, Amy and Michael Silbo, two sisters Joan Lebel and Claudette Violette, a sister-in-law Mary Silbo as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sisters and brothers Alberta, Laurette, Rosalie, Lionel, Leopold, Gerard, Azilda and Robert; her mother and father-in-law Potito and Anna Silbo, also her brother-in law Peter and sister-in-law Rose.

Viola’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to Dr. Craig Bogdanski for the exceptional medical care and attention he provided to her. They also thank her wonderful caregivers Sarah, Shannon, and Alicia as well as the Hartford Health Care Hospice for their loving care and compassion.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Dec. 20th at 10:30 am at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday morning from 8-10 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Parkinson Disease Assoc. P.O. Box 718, Mystic, CT 06322

