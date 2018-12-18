Obituary: Sean Lawlor, 40

Sean Lawlor, 40, of Southington passed away on Sunday, December 16, 2018. He was the beloved husband of Rose Christina (Ortiz) Lawlor.

Born January 25, 1978 in Waterbury, he was the son of Bernard O. and Elaine (Chevrette) Lawlor of Thomaston.

Sean was a corrections officer with the Cheshire Correctional Institution and a member of the Calvary Life Family Worship Center in Cheshire. He was an avid Dolphins fan, loved to work out at the gym but most of he was a very generous giving person to his family and friends. His life was his wife and four sons.

In addition to his wife and parents he leaves his children, Sean and Cameron Lawlor both of Waterbury and Liam and Avi Lawlor both of Southington; a brother, Eric Lawlor and wife Jennifer of Wolcott, a sister, Marissa Doherty of Waterbury and several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, 10 a.m. at the Calvary Life Family Worship Center, 174 E. Johnson Ave., Cheshire. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the church. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family.

