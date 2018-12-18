Obituary: Joyce M. (Roy) White, 72

Joyce M. (Roy) White, 72 of Southington passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the HCC at New Britain General. She was the wife of Robert White.

Born October 18, 1946 in New Britain, CT she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Doris (Fowler) Roy.

Joyce was a longtime employee of Pratt & Whitney until her retirement.

In addition to her husband she leaves a brother, Vincent Roy of Bristol, four sisters, Janet Sanborn of FL, Ginny Roy and Nancy Belanger both of Southington and Barbara Stein of Bristol and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are private. There are no calling hours. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family with the arrangements.. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com