Obituary: Anne G. (Nuttall) Houlihan, 96

Anne G. (Nuttall) Houlihan, 96, of Southington, passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018 at Southington Care Center, where she resided for the past eight years. She was the wife of the late John F. Houlihan.

Born in Worcester, MA on February 6, 1922, Anne was the youngest of three children to the late William and Helen (O’Malley) Nuttall. Raised and educated in Worcester, Anne attended Ward Business School. She met and married John in 1942, and when he was called upon to serve in WW II, Anne went to Washington, proud to do her part in the war effort as an executive secretary to the civilian head of the Office of Industrial Relations, Dept. of the Navy. Anne returned to Worcester after the war, where she lived and raised her family for the next 30 years. She was a founder of St. Joan of Arc Church in Worcester and was employed as an executive assistant in several prominent businesses before her retirement and move to Florida.

After her husband’s death, Anne moved to Spring Lake Village in Southington, where she enjoyed oil painting, crossword puzzles, card parties and especially the company of her beloved Maltese, Flynn. Anne loved art, fashion, animals and people, making friends wherever she went. She was especially proud of the awards she won for her oil paintings, the last one received at the age of 85. Above all, she was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed, having left a legacy of strength, love and cherished memories.

Anne is survived by her son, Michael T. Houlihan and his wife, Glorene of Holden, MA, her daughter, Susan Bucchi and her husband, Ron of Burlington; her four grandchildren and their spouses, Corinne and Charles Murphy, Jeremy and Tara Bucchi, Brandon and Carina Houlihan, and Kyle and Kelsey Bucchi; along with seven great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Millie Houlihan of Auburn, MA and several nieces and nephews. Her beloved son, Jeremiah, who died in 1958 at age 7, her brother Kenneth, and her sister, Rita, predeceased her.

The family would especially like to thank Dr. Bogdanski and the incredible nurses, aides and volunteers at Southington Care Center who, through their kind attentions, patience and loving care, made Anne’s last years so pleasant. We are eternally grateful.

A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Anne’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 28, 2018 at The Church of St. Patrick, 110 Main St, Farmington. She will be placed to rest at St. John’s Cemetery, Worcester, MA at a later date. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com