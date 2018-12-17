Obituary: Michael P. Cassella, 62

Michael P. Cassella, 62, of Bristol passed away on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Maria (Murasso) Cassella.

Michael was born in Southington on May 14, 1956, the son of the late Michael A. and Lillian (Rocco) Cassella. He was a 1974 graduate of St. Paul’s Catholic High School in Bristol. Michael graduated from Post Jr College in 1976 with a business degree. He went on to a successful 30 year career in banking with Bank of America and its forerunners CBT, Bank of New England, and Fleet. After leaving banking he embarked on a new opportunity and joined in a restaurant venture. Currently he was happy working with his new friends at Restaurant Supply Co in Wethersfield. Michael enjoyed his summer vacations in Newport, the Berkshires, and sunny beach days in Westbrook. He had a gregarious personality and enjoyed spending holidays and good times with family, friends, and the close-knit Castle Rd neighborhood. He loved rooting for his favorite sports teams, the New York Yankees, New York Giants and UConn. He was a member of the Bristol Elks Club and a former member of the Southington UNICO, Sons of Italy club, and the Italian Social Club.

In addition to his devoted wife Maria of 29 years, he leaves his two loving daughters Gina P. Cassella and Lisa M. Cassella and her boyfriend Benjamin DeSimone. He also leaves his brothers and sisters-in-law; Randy and Debbie Murasso of Andover and James and Linda Frazier of Veneta Oregon. Michael will be missed by special aunts and uncles: John and Rose Rocco of New Jersey, Philip and Joyce Pomposi of Southington, and Felix and Josephine Albrycht of Southington. Michael also leaves several loving cousins, nieces, great nephews, godchildren and special friends, Peter Surveski and Robert Verderame, as well as his dog “Rocco.”

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 19th at 8:45 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. for a Mass at 9:30 am Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 4-8 pm.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com