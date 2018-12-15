Liberty Bank, Rotary Club raise over $115K for Southington food charities

The Southington Rotary Club and the local Liberty Bank branch teamed up for a Thanksgiving fundraiser that contributed over $115,000 to Southington food charities.

In the 15th year of the fundraising partnership, the Liberty Bank-Rotary Club Thanksgiving Drive raised a record-breaking $426,607 state-wide, to supply holiday dinners and fill shelves at local food pantries.

In Southington, the Southington Rotary Club and the Southington branch of Liberty Bank accounted for $92,578 of that grand total. The Liberty Bank Foundation then matched each dollar raised with an additional 25 cents, or $23,145, and paid an incentive for a total of $115,823.

All donations are used to provide food in the communities where they were given.

The Southington campaign far outpaced those in every other town, raising a full one-quarter of the total amount. Funds will be used to support Bread for Life, LISA, Inc., Margaret Griffin Day Center, and Southington Community Services.

“Every town in Connecticut has working families who simply do not earn enough to cover basic expenses,” said Sue Murphy, executive director of the Liberty Bank Foundation and a member of the Middletown Rotary Club. “Many times, this means skimping on food to pay for such things as rent or health care. We are grateful that our partnership with area Rotaries is helping make a notable difference.”

This year, 40 Rotary Clubs and the East Haddam Community Lions Club teamed up with the 55 Liberty Bank offices to raise funds. Since the drive began in 2004, it has raised almost $2.5 million, including the Liberty Bank Foundation match.