Obituary: Delia M. (Plourde) Albrecht, 87

Delia M. (Plourde) Albrecht, 87, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, Dec.10, 2018 at her home. She had been the loving wife of the late Julian H. Albrecht, Jr. for 64 years.

Born in Waterbury on Dec. 20, 1930 to the late Anthony and Mary (Daigle) Plourde, she had been a longtime Plantsville resident.

Delia was a founding member at St. Aloysius Church. She worked at Nutmeg Bakery and enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband Julian. Most of all, Delia loved her family, especially being a grandmother.

She is survived by three children, Christine Albrecht-Jones and her husband Reeton of Plantsville; Robert Albrecht and his wife Carrie of GA and Corrine Wilson of Ocala, FL, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Julian H. Albrecht III, son-in-law, James Wilson, 3 brothers, Phillip Plourde, Raymond Plourde, Anthony Plourde and 3 sisters, Lena Cononico, Leah Dunn and Mary Guarino.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Delia’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Bread for Life, 31 Vermont Avenue, Southington, CT 06489 .

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on TUESDAY, DEC. 18, 2018 at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in South End Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held on MONDAY DEC. 17, 2018 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville.