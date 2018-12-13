Southington man arrested for homemade gun

Police arrested a Southington man for possession of a handgun that he allegedly built with a friend. On Friday, Dec. 7, just after noon, Andrew Lee, 31, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

The warrant stemmed from an investigation into an unrelated incident. When police had contact with Lee, they found him in possession of the gun, which resembles a .40 caliber handgun. Police opened a separate investigation when they discovered that Lee is the subject of an active protective order which made him ineligible to possess firearms.

The protective order was issued on June 20, 2018 due to a domestic violence offense.

Lee was charged with criminal possession of a firearm. He was released on a $5,000 bond with a court appearance scheduled for Dec. 17 in Bristol.