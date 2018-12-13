Police update investigation into SPS student’s racist social media posting

Southington Police announced an update on the investigation into a social media post made by a student of Southington Public Schools that contained racist content.

“The statements that were made on this posting were done in a private social media chat,” said police in a press release. “Another person in the conversation then distributed them publicly. At this time this incident remains under investigation.”

Investigators are conducting interviews with the involved parties and witnesses. This remains an active and ongoing investigation that is being conducted by the Southington Police Department detective bureau.

As of this time, no charges have been filed, according to police.