Police blotter for the Dec. 14 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Tuesday, Nov. 13 to Sunday, Nov. 18:

Friday, Nov. 30

Shawn Mullaly, 43, of 28 Oakwood Manor, Cromwell, was charged with first degree robbery and sixth degree larceny.

43, of 28 Oakwood Manor, Cromwell, was charged with first degree robbery and sixth degree larceny. Kurt Steenhoff Jr., 27, of 997 Marion Ave., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive in the proper lane.

27, of 997 Marion Ave., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive in the proper lane. Shayla Lindsey, 31, of 19 Lawndale Ave., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Theresa Schremmer, 55, of 47 Larky Rd., Oxford, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to maintain lane.

Sunday, Dec. 2

Brittany Danna, 24, of 154 Chester Ave., Waterbury, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, going the wrong way on a one way street, and failure to signal a turn.

24, of 154 Chester Ave., Waterbury, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, going the wrong way on a one way street, and failure to signal a turn. Thomas Danaher, 45, of 343 Coe Ave., Meriden, was charged with interfering with an officer and disorderly conduct.

Monday, Dec. 3