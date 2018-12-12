Listings, Police

Police blotter for the Dec. 14 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Tuesday, Nov. 13 to Sunday, Nov. 18:

Friday, Nov. 30

  • Shawn Mullaly, 43, of 28 Oakwood Manor, Cromwell, was charged with first degree robbery and sixth degree larceny.
  • Kurt Steenhoff Jr., 27, of 997 Marion Ave., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive in the proper lane.
  • Shayla Lindsey, 31, of 19 Lawndale Ave., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Saturday, Dec. 1

  • Theresa Schremmer, 55, of 47 Larky Rd., Oxford, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to maintain lane.

Sunday, Dec. 2

  • Brittany Danna, 24, of 154 Chester Ave., Waterbury, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, going the wrong way on a one way street, and failure to signal a turn.
  • Thomas Danaher, 45, of 343 Coe Ave., Meriden, was charged with interfering with an officer and disorderly conduct.

Monday, Dec. 3

  • David Turgeon, 27, of 82 Bannan Ln., Berlin, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to obey a traffic signal.
  • Haley J. Davis, 28, of 33 Hazelwood Dr., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to maintain lane.

