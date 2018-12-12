Obituary: Louise A. (Wagner) Smith

Louise A. (Wagner) Smith, 78, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. She had been the loving wife of Richard L. Smith for 61 years.

Louise was born in Bristol on Dec. 23, 1939 and had been a Southington resident for over 50 years. She retired from Rex Forge where she worked as an inspector. After her retirement, Louise worked at the Aqua Turf part-time.

In addition to her husband Richard, she is survived by her son, Richard Smith Jr. of Southington, one granddaughter, Bridget Smith of Woodsville, NH, 2 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased 3 brothers and 1 sister.

Louise’s family has chosen to honor her wishes and celebrate her life privately. In her own words, “ Let me go the way I want. No funeral, no calling hours. Let people and my friends remember me the way I was.” If you would like to send a sympathy card, please do to: 35 Celella Dr. Southington, CT 06489 c/o Richard Smith. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangments.

