Obituary: Joseph F. Rich, 92

Joseph F. Rich, 92, of Southington, passed away on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 at The Summit of Plantsville. He was the husband of the late Cecelia (Waskewicz) Rich.

He was born on Feb. 15, 1926, the son of the late Angelo and Theresa (Grimaldi) Rich. He was a US Navy veteran of WWII. Prior to his retirement Joe was a Design Engineer at G.E in Plainville. He was a member of the Scarpa Shoda. He is survived by his sister Betty Michaud of Southington and many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife Florence Rich, sister Catherine Moon and brothers Michael, Gilbert and Edward Rich.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 14th at 10:30 am at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Calling hours will be Friday morning from 9:30-10:30 am. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

