Obituary: Joseph ‘Donald’ Colwick Sr., 73

Joseph “Donald” Colwick Sr. beloved husband of Maryann (Cunningham) Colwick died on Saturday at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London at the age of 73.

Born in New Britain on February 2, 1945, he was the son of the late John and Julia (Kerelesja) Colwick. He was a graduate of Newington High School and Central Connecticut State University. He was a sales manager for Hallmark Cards for over 26 years.

Don and Maryann raised their family in Southington and spent summers in South Lyme before moving there full time a few years ago. He coached so many of his children’s sports teams that most people knew him as “coach”. He also enjoyed fishing and boating.

Besides his wife of nearly 50 years, Don is survived by his daughter Alison and her husband Terry Grube of Hampton, NH, Joseph Jr. and his wife Cheryl Colwick of Plantsville, Andrew and his wife Sara Colwick of East Lyme, six grandchildren Cody and Ty Grube, AJ, Samantha, Jackson and Faith Colwick, a brother John “Jack” and his wife Rhoda Colwick of Newington, and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 11 AM at St. Aloysius Church 254 Burritt St. in Plantsville followed by burial in Rose Hill Cemetery in Rocky Hill. Calling hours are Thursday morning from 9 to 10:30 AM.

