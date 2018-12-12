Indoor Track: Battling opponents…and the cold

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Gloves, leggings, hoodies and hats were part of the dress code for the Southington indoor track and field teams last Thursday. No, Southington High School didn’t lose heat. The Blue Knights were outside practicing.

“It’s cold out today, but as many days as we can be outside and use all of our facilities, it’s going to be much more beneficial to them in the long run, even though it’s cold out,” coach Connor Green said.

Yes, the indoor track and field season is contested indoors, hence the name, but a lot of the work happens outdoors before snow and ice-cold temperatures take that option away.

“We get so many snow days, especially last year,” Green said. “We had a bunch of meets that were moved or cancelled because of snow that we just didn’t have a lot of consistent competition. Practices always had to be inside, so they had to be modified.”

Modified indoor practices include working out in the hallway, mostly on techniques. It is what it is, but it’s not the easiest way to become the best athlete you can be. Southington does have some inside amenities that it can use.

“For jumpers, we’re fortunate that we have a multi-purpose room that we’ve kind of taken over, that our jumpers and throwers can work on some of their mechanics with,” Green said, “and then we have about 20 spin bikes that we share with the baseball team so our distance kids can kind of cycle through that.”

Of course, indoor track athletes have to share the bikes with other teams, whether it’s in-season or offseason training. When you have about 60 distance runners, the workouts on the bikes have to be taken in shifts.

“We got to be mindful of other sports teams out there,” Green said.

That’s a big reason why the Blue Knights were out in the cold last Thursday. Southington has to get in as much work outside as it can before the winter season really hits.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com