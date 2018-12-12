Fire report for the Dec. 14 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 47 incidents from Monday, Nov. 26 to Sunday, Dec.2:

Monday, Nov. 26

3:56 a.m., 1102 Pleasant St., CO detector activation

8:14 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

9:23 a.m., 365 Queen St., Building or structure weakened

10:31 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival

12:15 p.m., 1985 West St., CO detector activation

12:52 p.m., 835 W. Queen St., Smoke detector, no fire

4:07 p.m., 970 Pleasant St., Vehicle accident

4:36 p.m., 82 Marcy Dr., Smoke or odor removal

4:57 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Assist police, government

Tuesday, Nov. 27

7:45 a.m., 358 Jude Ln., Smoke detector, no fire

9:11 a.m., 107 Pine Dr., Extrication of victim(s)

9:56 a.m., 531 Woodruff St., Zion Lutheran, Service call

12:45 p.m., 71 Hobart St., Smoke detector, no fire

12:58 p.m., 100 Kane St., Steam, gas mistaken for smoke

3:32 p.m., 841 Prospect St., Unauthorized burning

3:37 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Medical assist (EMS)

4:40 p.m., 1619 Meriden Ave., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

5:35 p.m., 1081 West St., No Incident found on arrival

6:27 p.m., 600 Executive Blvd. South, Target, Citizen complaint

7:34 p.m., 750 Andrews St., CO detector activation

Wednesday, Nov. 28

10:03 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Service call

11:16 a.m., 485 Burritt St., Panthorn, Sprinkler activation, no fire

1:07 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Service call

6:21 p.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation, no fire

9:56 p.m., 157 Bristol St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

10:18 p.m., 1644 Meriden Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle

10:24 p.m., 1724 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Building or structure weakened

Thursday, Nov. 29

6:17 a.m., 1078 Savage St., CO detector activation

6:52 a.m., 58 Bridle Path Dr., Lock-out

9:12 a.m., 870 E. Johnson Ave., Citizen complaint

Friday, Nov. 30

2:57 p.m., 150 Savage St., Detector activation, no fire

5:09 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Dispatched and canceled en route

Saturday, Dec. 1

2:21 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

10:28 a.m., 2176 West St., Alarm system activation, no fire

10:53 a.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and I-84, HazMat release investigation

4:45 p.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation, no fire

5:52 p.m., 360 N. Main St., Dispatched and canceled en route

5:55 p.m., 2211 MERIDEN WATERBURY /F 322 Vehicle accident

6:54 p.m., 447 Flanders St., Medical assist (EMS)

Sunday, Dec. 2