Fire report for the Dec. 14 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 47 incidents from Monday, Nov. 26 to Sunday, Dec.2:
Monday, Nov. 26
- 3:56 a.m., 1102 Pleasant St., CO detector activation
- 8:14 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 9:23 a.m., 365 Queen St., Building or structure weakened
- 10:31 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival
- 12:15 p.m., 1985 West St., CO detector activation
- 12:52 p.m., 835 W. Queen St., Smoke detector, no fire
- 4:07 p.m., 970 Pleasant St., Vehicle accident
- 4:36 p.m., 82 Marcy Dr., Smoke or odor removal
- 4:57 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Assist police, government
Tuesday, Nov. 27
- 7:45 a.m., 358 Jude Ln., Smoke detector, no fire
- 9:11 a.m., 107 Pine Dr., Extrication of victim(s)
- 9:56 a.m., 531 Woodruff St., Zion Lutheran, Service call
- 12:45 p.m., 71 Hobart St., Smoke detector, no fire
- 12:58 p.m., 100 Kane St., Steam, gas mistaken for smoke
- 3:32 p.m., 841 Prospect St., Unauthorized burning
- 3:37 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Medical assist (EMS)
- 4:40 p.m., 1619 Meriden Ave., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 5:35 p.m., 1081 West St., No Incident found on arrival
- 6:27 p.m., 600 Executive Blvd. South, Target, Citizen complaint
- 7:34 p.m., 750 Andrews St., CO detector activation
Wednesday, Nov. 28
- 10:03 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Service call
- 11:16 a.m., 485 Burritt St., Panthorn, Sprinkler activation, no fire
- 1:07 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Service call
- 6:21 p.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 9:56 p.m., 157 Bristol St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 10:18 p.m., 1644 Meriden Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 10:24 p.m., 1724 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Building or structure weakened
Thursday, Nov. 29
- 6:17 a.m., 1078 Savage St., CO detector activation
- 6:52 a.m., 58 Bridle Path Dr., Lock-out
- 9:12 a.m., 870 E. Johnson Ave., Citizen complaint
Friday, Nov. 30
- 2:57 p.m., 150 Savage St., Detector activation, no fire
- 5:09 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Dispatched and canceled en route
Saturday, Dec. 1
- 2:21 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 10:28 a.m., 2176 West St., Alarm system activation, no fire
- 10:53 a.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and I-84, HazMat release investigation
- 4:45 p.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 5:52 p.m., 360 N. Main St., Dispatched and canceled en route
- 5:55 p.m., 2211 MERIDEN WATERBURY /F 322 Vehicle accident
- 6:54 p.m., 447 Flanders St., Medical assist (EMS)
Sunday, Dec. 2
- 9:59 a.m., 1096 West St., Homewood Suites, No Incident found on arrival
- 1:33 p.m., 269 West St., Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 5:57 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 6:35 p.m., 280 Stonegate Rd., CO incident
- 7:12 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Good intent call
- 7:42 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 8:01 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Good intent call
- 8:12 p.m., 1796 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Good intent call