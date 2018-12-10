Police make second arrest for forged prescription at Price Chopper

A second arrest was made by Southington police with a prescription forging incident in October 2018 at the Price Chopper on Queen Street. On Wednesday, Dec. 5, Westly Valentin, 23, of New Britain, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for his involvement in the incident.

According to the police investigation, Valentin and an accomplice attempted to obtain a prescription codeine cough syrup using a forged prescription. The pharmacy learned that the prescription was forged and notified police.

Valentin’s accomplice, Jeffrey Kissi, 21, of New Britain claimed to be a relative of the prescription holder. The prescription was for promethazine-codeine syrup, which is a schedule II substance. Kissi already turned himself in to Southington police on Wednesday, Oct. 17 after learning there was an active warrant for his arrest.

For his part in the incident, Valentin was charged with second degree forgery, conspiracy to commit second degree forgery, and conspiracy to illegally obtain drugs. He was held pending a $75,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Dec. 6.