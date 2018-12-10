Obituary: Richard Francis Anderson, 76

Richard Francis Anderson, 76, of Southington CT passed away peacefully after a long illness Saturday December 8, 2018. He was surrounded by his loving family at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain.

Richard was born July 14, 1942 in Meriden CT the son of the late Charles Roland and Viola Katherine (Dossin) Anderson. His brother Leslie Anderson also preceded him in death.

In addition to his wife Elaine, he is survived by son Richard A. Anderson of Southington and wife Stefanie (Carbone), son Christopher Anderson of Southington, and daughter Victoria Clark and her husband Shannon of Painted Post, NY. Grandchildren include: Jonathan Anderson, son of Richard; Ava Anderson, daughter of Christopher; Austin, Ashley and Andrew Clark, children of Victoria and Shannon.

Richard earned a Master’s Degree from Trinity College in International Relations and a Master’s Degree from the University of Hartford in Public Administration. When Colonel Anderson first joined the US Army he served in the 101st Airborne Paratrooper Div. at Fort Campbell, KY. For over 10 years he was a sergeant with the Hartford Police Department. Later he was a member of the Connecticut National Guard and a professor of military science at the University of Connecticut. After retirement from the National Guard Bureau at the Pentagon he was the Coordinator & Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice at Tunxis Community College in Farmington CT. He enjoyed travel, sailing, fishing, his real estate rental business and spending time with his family.

Private services and burial with military honors at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Parkinson Disease Association. Della Vecchia Funeral Home in Southington is assisting with arrangements.

