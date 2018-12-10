Obituary: Raymond Caron, 81

Raymond Caron, 81, of Southington, died peacefully on Friday, Dec 7, 2018. He had been the loving husband to his sweetheart, Barbara Ann (Amell) Caron for 60 years.

Raymond was born in New Brunswick, Canada on April 1, 1937 to the late Joseph and Albina (Dube) Caron. He came to the United States and lived in Tupperlake, NY where he met the love of his life Barbara. He worked in the logging industry and received his citizenship in 1974 after moving to Southington. He worked for Buswell Products and then CT Spring & Stamping where he retired in 1999 after 30 years of service.

Raymond loved the outdoors, trips to the casino and Tupperlake, his favorite pet, “Big Kitty” and most of all the time she shared with the apple of his eye, his granddaughter, Shelby-Lynn. He loved children and spoke often of his “new” grandchildren, Shelby-Marie and Colby Schroeder and great-granddaughter, Kaia.

Raymond is survived by his sons, Mark Caron and partner Michelle Schroeder, Michael Caron and his partner Michelle Costabile, his granddaughter, Shelby-Lynn (Caron) Roberts and her husband Matthew, his great-granddaughters, Gracie Lynn, Audrey Kate and Abbey Klaire. In addition to his wife Barbara, he was predeceased by his brother Percy Clarence Caron and 2 sisters, Edwina Charette and Rena Cote.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Calling hours will be held before the service from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.