Blue Christmas event for grieving locals

The holiday season can be stressful and evoke sadness in many people who may be grieving, are estranged from family, have lost their job or have nowhere to go.

In response to this difficult time of year, four faith communities and Plantsville Funeral Home are hosting Blue Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 13.

The worship service, which will include a special message, candle lighting, litany of remembrance, music and prayer, will begin at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Southington, located at 581 Meriden Ave.

An opportunity for anointing or blessing will also be held during the event. Participants will be able to write the name of a loved one on an ornament provided and place it on the evergreen tree—a symbol of life—to celebrate that they live on within. Light refreshments will follow.

Participating churches are Plantsville Congregational United Church of Christ with the Rev. Paul Goodman; First Baptist Church of Southington with Rev. Sharon Holt; Grace United Methodist Church with Rev. Carole Downs; and First Lutheran Church with Rev. Joshua Rinas.

For more information, call First Baptist Church at (860) 628-8121, visit the Facebook page “First Baptist Church—Southington,” or visit www.firstbaptistsouthington.org.