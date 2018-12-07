Obituary: Louise (Renda) Cardinale, 94

Louise (Renda) Cardinale, 94 of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away on Thursday, December 06, 2018 at the MidState Medical Center in Meriden. She was the wife of the late Anthony J. Cardinale.

Born September 16, 1924 in Hartford she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Felice (Rich) Renda.

Louise retired from G.E. after 30 years of service.

She is survived by her children, Michael Cardinale and wife Toni of Plantsville and Donna Demetri and husband James of Cape Cod;

Four grandchildren, Jamie Rivers and husband Matt, Claudia Lebo and husband Simon, Dean Cardinale and wife Donna and Dominic Cardinale; four great grandchildren, Tyler, Ethan, Evan and Olivia and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Grace Borchard and two brothers, Nicholas and Dominic Renda.

The family would like to thank the Summit of Plantsville and MidState Medical Center for the special care given to Louise.

The funeral will be held on Monday 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Aloysius Church 254 Burritt St., Plantsville for a mass at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday from 1-3 p.m. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com