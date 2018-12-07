Henny Penny robber caught

Southington Police announced on Sept. 4 at approximately 11:54 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Henny Penny, located at 273 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. For a report of a robbery at knife-point. The suspect entered the store wearing a blue bandana over his face and a hoodie holding a silver knife that was 5 to 10 inches long. The suspect ordered the clerk to open the register, which he did, and it was reported that approximately $150 was taken from the cash register, along with four or five packs of cigarettes valued at $11 per pack.

Several nearby communities experienced similar incidents. Southington detectives and investigators from other agencies worked in collaboration and were able to identify Shawn Mullaly, age, 43, of Middletown as a suspect.

Mullaly is incarcerated from a previous arrest and had an appearance date at New Britain Superior Court on Nov. 30. On that date, an arrest warrant was served on Mullaly, charging him with first degree robbery and sixth degree larceny. Mullaly was held on a $150,000 bond.

Mullaly was also arrested on Sept. 10 by the Southington police department after an investigation of a robbery at the Food Bag, located at 960 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. A release was sent out on Sept. 10 by lieutenant Steve Elliot detailing that incident.