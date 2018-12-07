Fire report for the Dec. 7 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 47 incidents from Monday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 25:
Monday, Nov. 19
- 1:07 a.m., 1104 Queen St., Vehicle-pedestrian accident
- 9:14 a.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 10:10 a.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and Craig, Vehicle accident
- 12:58 p.m., 1248 Queen St., Saint’s, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 1:02 p.m., 70 Skipper Ln., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 3:14 p.m., 6 Carter Ln., Lock-out Building
- 5:06 p.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 5:25 p.m., 114 Gannet Dr., Public service
- 5:34 p.m., 12 Liberty St., Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 6:54 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 7:05 p.m., 70 Skipper Ln., Public service
- 7:10 p.m., West St., and Churchill St., Vehicle accident
Tuesday, Nov. 20
- 6:51 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 7:33 a.m., 43 Brothers Way, Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
- 8:41 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 8:45 a.m., I-84 Westbound, No Incident found on arrival
- 1:12 p.m., 848 S. Main St., Max, Assist police, government
- 1:40 p.m., Atwater St. and Marion Ave., Vehicle accident
- 10:43 p.m., 28 Milldale Ave., HazMat release investigation
Wednesday, Nov. 21
- 5:19 a.m., 11 Marion Ave., Mobil, Gasoline or other flammable liquid
- 6:40 a.m., 165 Winding Rdg., Public service
- 7:56 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Assist police, government
- 12:23 p.m., 37 Briar Ln., Assist invalid
- 2:45 p.m., 500 Darling St., The Meadows, Vehicle accident
- 2:51 p.m., 46 Hitching Post Dr., Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 11:48 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
Thursday, Nov. 22
- 8:58 a.m., 725 West St., Passenger vehicle fire
- 10:56 a.m., 129 Hitching Post Dr., HazMat release investigation
- 12:18 p.m., 31 Stony Creek Rd., CO incident
- 2:54 p.m., 64 Knotter Dr., Removal of victim(s) from street
- 7:01 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 8:10 p.m., 114 Main St., Webster Bank, System malfunction
- 10:44 p.m., 550 Darling St., 42H, Assist invalid
Friday, Nov. 23
- 3:44 a.m., 114 Beechwood Dr., Assist police, government
- 3:55 a.m., 78 West St., Heat detector activation
- 12:43 p.m., 83 Muir Ter., Lock-out Building
- 7:32 p.m., 157 Bristol St., Unauthorized burning
- 9:18 p.m., 1095 West St., Sprinkler activation, no fire
Saturday, Nov. 24
- 10:40 a.m., 895 Marion Ave., Dispatched and canceled en route
- 4:21 p.m., 285 Queen St., Queen Terrace, HazMat release investigation
- 5:34 p.m., 580 Mt. Vernon Rd., Smoke detector activation
Sunday, Nov. 25
- 1:40 a.m., N. Main St. and Curtiss St., Vehicle accident
- 10:33 a.m., 310 N. Main St., CO detector activation
- 10:53 a.m., 855 Queen St., Hot Tans, HazMat release investigation
- 11:02 a.m., Corporate Dr. and West St., Vehicle-pedestrian accident
- 2:27 p.m., 2 Center Dr., Forest St., Arcing, shorted electrical e
- 3:17 p.m., 1198 Queen St., Agway, Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)