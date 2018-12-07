Fire report for the Dec. 7 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 47 incidents from Monday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 25:

Monday, Nov. 19

1:07 a.m., 1104 Queen St., Vehicle-pedestrian accident

9:14 a.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Smoke detector activation, no fire

10:10 a.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and Craig, Vehicle accident

12:58 p.m., 1248 Queen St., Saint’s, EMS call, excluding vehicle

1:02 p.m., 70 Skipper Ln., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

3:14 p.m., 6 Carter Ln., Lock-out Building

5:06 p.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

5:25 p.m., 114 Gannet Dr., Public service

5:34 p.m., 12 Liberty St., Smoke detector activation, no fire

6:54 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, Smoke detector activation, no fire

7:05 p.m., 70 Skipper Ln., Public service

7:10 p.m., West St., and Churchill St., Vehicle accident

Tuesday, Nov. 20

6:51 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

7:33 a.m., 43 Brothers Way, Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

8:41 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

8:45 a.m., I-84 Westbound, No Incident found on arrival

1:12 p.m., 848 S. Main St., Max, Assist police, government

1:40 p.m., Atwater St. and Marion Ave., Vehicle accident

10:43 p.m., 28 Milldale Ave., HazMat release investigation

Wednesday, Nov. 21

5:19 a.m., 11 Marion Ave., Mobil, Gasoline or other flammable liquid

6:40 a.m., 165 Winding Rdg., Public service

7:56 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Assist police, government

12:23 p.m., 37 Briar Ln., Assist invalid

2:45 p.m., 500 Darling St., The Meadows, Vehicle accident

2:51 p.m., 46 Hitching Post Dr., Smoke detector activation, no fire

11:48 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

Thursday, Nov. 22

8:58 a.m., 725 West St., Passenger vehicle fire

10:56 a.m., 129 Hitching Post Dr., HazMat release investigation

12:18 p.m., 31 Stony Creek Rd., CO incident

2:54 p.m., 64 Knotter Dr., Removal of victim(s) from street

7:01 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

8:10 p.m., 114 Main St., Webster Bank, System malfunction

10:44 p.m., 550 Darling St., 42H, Assist invalid

Friday, Nov. 23

3:44 a.m., 114 Beechwood Dr., Assist police, government

3:55 a.m., 78 West St., Heat detector activation

12:43 p.m., 83 Muir Ter., Lock-out Building

7:32 p.m., 157 Bristol St., Unauthorized burning

9:18 p.m., 1095 West St., Sprinkler activation, no fire

Saturday, Nov. 24

10:40 a.m., 895 Marion Ave., Dispatched and canceled en route

4:21 p.m., 285 Queen St., Queen Terrace, HazMat release investigation

5:34 p.m., 580 Mt. Vernon Rd., Smoke detector activation

Sunday, Nov. 25