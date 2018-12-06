Blue Knight teammates commit to rival colleges

By KEVIN ROBERTS

Southington boys lacrosse seniors Eli Steindl and Seth Bogoslofski will join together as leaders for the Blue Knights this spring. When they get to college, they will be playing against each other.

Steindl and Bogoslofski each signed a National Letter of Intent to play NCAA Division II lacrosse on Nov. 28 in the Southington High School library. Steindl is headed to Southern New Hampshire University, and Bogoslofski chose Assumption College. Both teams play in the Northeast-10 Conference. Steindl and Bogoslofski each signed with plenty of family, friends and teammates looking on.

“I’m hoping I can go against him because he’s a middie and I’m a defender,” said Steindl. “Hopefully I can go up against him, just like in practice. It’ll be pretty fun.”

“Eli’s been one of my best friends for like six years, and I think the way we practice together, the way we play with each other, has really complemented us and allowed us to play our best,” Bogoslofski said.

Bogoslofski said that he believes the same thing will happen in college, with each player pushing each other to be the best and striving for their team to be the better than the other. When the opening faceoff comes in the first college matchup, it’s all business. Before and after the game, they’re still friends.

“Even though we’re going to be playing for different teams, no love is going to be lost,” Bogoslofski said. “It’s still going to be playing against your brother every time out on the field.”

Southington coach Ron Chase said that he loves that Bogoslofski and Steindl will be playing against each other.

“It’s a good ending to an excellent high school career for the two of them, and what better way to extend that then by playing against each other,” Chase said. “They’ve been teammates for so long that I think it’s going to make a great rivalry between the two.”

Steindl had a few different reasons for choosing SNHU, including an appreciation for coach Paul Calkins.

“I chose Southern New Hampshire because it’s close to home and it’s hard to find my academic major, which is construction management. Also, they just put in a $30 million stadium, so that’s very attractive,” Steindl said. “They record all their games and put them on TV, so you can watch them from anywhere. My parents could watch them.”

For Bogoslofski, Assumption stood out from the first time he visited it.

“I think out of all the schools I visited, Assumption was the one that felt most like home to me,” Bogoslofski said. “After meeting the players, meeting the coach, seeing their playing style, the way they practiced, it really felt like I was going to excel there, in the classroom and on the field.”

Bogoslofski is thinking about pre-law or business as his focus in college. Chase sees the signings as proof of what hard work and commitment can bring for other lacrosse players. Three other seniors are going through the recruiting process and looking to join Steindl and Bogoslofski in the college ranks.

“They’re excellent role models,” Chase said about Steindl and Bogoslofski. “All the guys have heard, you want to play in college, this is what you have to do.”

Both players play in the offseason, work out in the offseason, do volunteer work with the lacrosse program, and lead on the field, Chase said.

“It’s what a high school athlete should be, what a student should be,” Chase said.

As for Southington lacrosse in 2019, Steindl and Bogoslofski will be looked upon to lead. The Blue Knights know what they have to do to get to the state tournament after falling just short (6-10) in 2018. Southington lost three games by one goal, including one in overtime.

Steindl will anchor the defense while Bogoslofski will play what Chase referred to as a “utility midfielder.”

“He plays a lot of offense, a lot of defense. He rides, he clears, he does everything for us,” Chase said. “He won’t be a big goal scorer, but he’ll have a much bigger responsibility, an even more important responsibility on the field.”

Steindl and Bogoslofksi have been playing together for years, and they get one more go-around in 2019. After that, the friends will be trying to beat each other in college, one as a Penmen and the other as a Greyhound.

