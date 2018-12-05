What do you mean ‘naughty or nice?’ I’m only 7 months old…

Seven month old Luke Williams, above, seems star struck during his first visit with Santa Claus last weekend, along with his parents, Brian and Lauren. On Saturday, Dec. 1, locals got to meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus during a holiday event at the Barnes Museum. Don’t forget to stop by this Friday during the White Christmas in the Community event for their special holiday walk-thru tours featuring antique holiday decorations. This year’s theme is “Merry Melodies” in honor of the restored player piano that is currently on display after two years of fundraising and restoration.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI