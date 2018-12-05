Southington Recreation Department listings for the Dec. 7 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit southington.org/recreation.

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). Thursday, Dec. 13, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Open to individuals with special needs accompanied by an adult. Cost is $15. Pre-registration and payment required. Info and registration at www.southington.org/crafts.

MEN’S WINTER BASKETBALL LEAGUE & OPEN GYM. Registration through Friday, Dec. 14. Open to Southington residents at least 18 years old or SHS graduates. Proof of residency required. Cost is $50 per player, $475 per team. Each team is allowed 3 non-residents for an additional $50 charge per player. Open gym basketball play is Mondays, Nov. 26 to Dec. 17, 6 to 9 p.m. at the DePaolo gym, 385 Pleasants St. Game play begins in January. Info and forms at www.southington.org/basketball.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

February

Feb. 1-4, Quebec Winter Carnival, $699-$999.

March

March 2, Philadelphia Flower Show, $127.

March 17-25, Southern Cities: Savannah, Charleston, and Myrtle Beach, $1,549-$2,399.

April

April 6, 911 Memorial, Museum, and One World Observatory, $143.

April 13-14, Lancaster, Pa., $289-$389.

May

May 19, Newport, R.I. “Servant Life” Tour, $109.

June

June 8, Lobster Bake in Gloucester and Rockport on Cape Ann (optional whale watch), $153-$189.

June 15, Erie Canal Cruise, $159.

July

July 13, Martha’s Vineyard (optional island tour), $119-$139.

July 21, National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, N.Y., $115.

August

Aug. 10, Saratoga Race Course, $99.

September

Sept. 15, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $129.

October

Oct. 26, Philadelphia Food Tour, $115.

Oct. 26, Salem, Mass., “Haunted Happenings,” $79.

November