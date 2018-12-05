Southington Public Library listings for the Dec. 7 edition

The Southington Library at 255 Main St. has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, option 5 or visit southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext.3.

Here are some upcoming events:

December

Food for Fines. Now through Dec. 26. Bring in undamaged and unexpired food items, paper goods and toiletries to offset any overdue fines. Bring the items and your library card to the circulation desk. Most needed: cereal, tuna fish, peanut butter, jelly, pasta, canned vegetables. The Mitten Tree is back, collecting new hats, mittens, gloves, scarves and socks. All items will be delivered to Southington Community Services. Don’t forget our furry companions. The following donations will be delivered to Southington Animal Control: dog treats, dog and cat toys, pill pockets, peanut butter, and other products.

Now through Dec. 26. Bring in undamaged and unexpired food items, paper goods and toiletries to offset any overdue fines. Bring the items and your library card to the circulation desk. Most needed: cereal, tuna fish, peanut butter, jelly, pasta, canned vegetables. The Mitten Tree is back, collecting new hats, mittens, gloves, scarves and socks. All items will be delivered to Southington Community Services. Don’t forget our furry companions. The following donations will be delivered to Southington Animal Control: dog treats, dog and cat toys, pill pockets, peanut butter, and other products. Artist of the Month: Christian Crowley. Christian Crowley is a local, multi-medium artist that has exhibited at SoCCa and other area galleries. His art mainly focuses on emotion and, sometimes, emotions that people try to avoid with his latest pieces having geometric themes and the use of text to reach the viewer.

Christian Crowley is a local, multi-medium artist that has exhibited at SoCCa and other area galleries. His art mainly focuses on emotion and, sometimes, emotions that people try to avoid with his latest pieces having geometric themes and the use of text to reach the viewer. Teen Crafternoon Gingerbread House Competition. Wednesday, Dec. 12, 3 p.m. Registration required. Teens face off against their peers in a delicious competition to win an Amazon gift card. All gingerbread house supplies will be provided. Decorate your house, watch a festive movie, and enjoy some snacks.

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 3 p.m. Registration required. Teens face off against their peers in a delicious competition to win an Amazon gift card. All gingerbread house supplies will be provided. Decorate your house, watch a festive movie, and enjoy some snacks. Make a Book Page Wreath. Friday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. Registration required. All materials will be provided.

Ongoing Programs

StoryART is an artistic exploration of a beloved children’s book character for kids aged 2-6.

is an artistic exploration of a beloved children’s book character for kids aged 2-6. Our Town features stories, free play, and a community helper special guest.

features stories, free play, and a community helper special guest. Little Foodies offers a gastronomic twist on story time and a craft for kids aged 2-6 and an adult.

offers a gastronomic twist on story time and a craft for kids aged 2-6 and an adult. Anime Club. Thursdays, 3:30 p.m., in the library meeting room. Open to students in grades 7-12 (aged 13-18). Join the teen librarian, Nicole Kent, to watch new episodes of classic and contemporary anime.

Thursdays, 3:30 p.m., in the library meeting room. Open to students in grades 7-12 (aged 13-18). Join the teen librarian, Nicole Kent, to watch new episodes of classic and contemporary anime. Thor’s Day. Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Create a different themed project each week to take home. All ages are welcome to participate. No registration is required. Stop by the children’s department desk.

Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Create a different themed project each week to take home. All ages are welcome to participate. No registration is required. Stop by the children’s department desk. Pages to Color Workshop. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on the mezzanine. No registration required. The coloring sessions at the Library are a free, unstructured time for adults, 18 and over.

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on the mezzanine. No registration required. The coloring sessions at the Library are a free, unstructured time for adults, 18 and over. Southington Sassy Skeins. Mondays, at 6:30 p.m., Thursdays, at 1 p.m., and Fridays, 10 a.m. Library sponsored knitting and crocheting group welcomes all levels of experience in both crafts. Mentors will help get you started. Needles, yarn, and instruction books available.

Other Items