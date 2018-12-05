Police blotter for the Dec. 7 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Tuesday, Nov. 13 to Sunday, Nov. 18:

Monday, Nov. 19

Shakur Leroy Diaz, 18, of 55 Lyman St., New Britain, was charged with possession of marijuana within 1500 feet of a school, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of more than one half ounce of marijuana.

Tuesday, Nov. 20

Quoc Lam, 24, of 35 Darling St., Southington, was charged with possession of a pistol without a permit, 29 counts of possession of high capacity magazines, and possession of an assault weapon.

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Erin Capozzi, 31, of 1352 Bank St., Waterbury, was charged with conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Friday, Nov. 23

Adam Dell, 21, of 48 Edgewood Circle, Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree harassment, and second degree threatening.

Saturday, Nov. 24

Joseph Tonnotti, 57, of 269 W. Pines Dr., Southington, was charged with third degree criminal mischief and two counts of criminal lockout.

Sunday, Nov. 25

Krystle Williamson, 33, of 273 Queen St., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and disobeying an officer’s signal.

Monday, Nov. 26

Billy Alicea, 36, of 147 Lawlor St., New Britain, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to obey a stop sign.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Rachel Haglund, 40, of 138 Metacomet Dr., Meriden, was charged with violation of a protective order.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Benjamin Smith, 25, of 1275 Andrews St., Southington, was charged with fifth degree larceny.

Thursday, Nov. 29