Mt. Southington opens early

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Mount Southington has opened for business earlier than normal this season. People took to the slopes on Dec. 1 on what was a beautiful, but chilly, sunny day.

Every year there’s a scramble to open before school break, so any time in December is a good sign for skiers. Skiers had to wait until Dec. 16 last year to hit the Mount Southington slopes, and that was early.

This year, the mountain was open for business on Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and cold temperatures in the forecast have officials predicting more terrain available for the weekend of Dec. 8-9. The mountain did have to close on Dec. 2 due to forecasted wet weather.

Mount Southington crews were out testing the snow guns on Nov. 14, but even the most optimistic person couldn’t have seen the resort opening on Dec. 1, which is early for skiing in the area.

The Mountain Room hosted its first Winter Wonderland on Dec. 1, which featured photos with Santa Claus, hot chocolate and cookies, and ski school sign-ups.

Go to www.mountsouthington.com to get updates on ski conditions and find out which trails and lifts are open. You can also get updates on Mount Southington’s Facebook page.