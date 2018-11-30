Patriots succeed on and off the court
Front, from left, Summer Travato, Natalee Grindle, Coach Robin Thompson, Sophia Sobelman Simha, Ella Dubitsky, Olivia Scalise, and Alexandra Corona. Middle, Jill Milo, Erika Davies, Megan Zaniewski, Ella Huard, Haley Weiner, Skylar Renehan, Casey Sullivan, Brooke Zimmer, and Julianne Bade. Rear, Kelsey Lamson, Alli Mikosz, Katrina Possidento, Adriana Palmieri, Grace Badgley, Ava Mulvey, Isabel DelCervo, Jocelyn Kennedy, Farah LeBrun, Morgan LeBarron, Norah Wright, and Emma Pfanzelt. (Submitted)
The 2018 DePaolo Middle School girls volleyball team overcame a competitive Dodd Middle School opponent on Monday, Oct. 22, to cap their perfect, 10-0 record. In addition, at the annual “Dig Pink” match versus crosstown rival Kennedy Middle School raised $900 for the Side-Out Foundation promoting advanced breast cancer research.
