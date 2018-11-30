Obituary: John A. Bryan, Jr., 66

John A. Bryan, Jr., 66, of Plainville, died at his home with his devoted caretakers by his side, on Wednesday November 28, 2018.

Born in Meriden on October 10, 1952, he was the son of the late John A. Bryan, Sr. and Gloria (Picone) Bryan.

Raised in Southington, he was a graduate of Southington High School, and earned his B.A. from Bucknell University. He later became a CPA, opening his own practice in Farmington, John A. Bryan, CPA, which he operated for more than 30 years. Additionally, he was the accountant for the Radiology Department at UCONN for more than 20 years.

John was a world traveler, with a keen, observing eye, who absorbed his surroundings wherever he visited. An accomplished photographer, he enjoyed creating displays of his work at various galleries and universities throughout the state. He was a proud supporter of the arts, and longtime board member of the ArtWORKS- Greater Hartford Arts Council. Known for his profound intellect and his constant fight to be positive, John was incandescent when he was at his best. He was a devoted friend who will be missed by the many lives he touched.

He leaves his brother, David Bryan and his wife, Rae of Searsport, ME; and his nephew, Tyler Christensen. He was predeceased by his sisters, Patricia and Susan.

John's friends will celebrate his life with words of remembrance at his graveside on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Flanders Rd, Southington.