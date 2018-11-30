Donny and Marie have a merry Christmas… and some laughs

by MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Back on their variety show in the late 1970s, Donny and Marie Osmond set the template for their on-stage sibling rivalry.

When they weren’t singing and acting in comedy skits together, they were often needling each other about their public foibles. Who can forget the endless jokes from Marie about Donny’s purple socks?

These days, they still can’t resist making audience laugh with their familial zingers— even by email to promote their Donny & Marie Holiday Tour 2018, which stops at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Sunday, Dec. 2.

In one instance of gentle zingers, Donny was asked if having known Marie all of his life made his job easier as an entertainer, he quipped “Easier? Are you kidding me?”

And when speaking about his favorite holiday tune and who is favorite interpreter of that tune, Donny offered another gentle ribbing of his sibling partner-in-crime. “Anything Marie sings inspires me. It inspires me to leave the room.”

Asked what he wanted under his Christmas tree this year, Donny gave yet another good-natured inside burn to his sister. “For once in my life, please tell Marie not to wrap herself up and show up underneath my Christmas tree ever again.”

As for what he liked about spending the holidays on stage with Marie, Donny offered another sarcastic snarky swipe at Marie. “Every Christmas tour with Marie, I always look forward to the last show because I’m in high anticipation to see what she got me for Christmas. Every year she gives me the same present… Nothing.”

Even though Donny offered some laughs in his email interview, he also took a more thoughtful approach to his questions.

Noting how Christmas often provides people with unforgettable life moments, the singer- who broke into the pop music world with his brothers in The Osmonds (“One Bad Apple”)—said his favorite memories of the holidays were the times when he and his family came into the homes America via television.

“I miss doing the Christmas television specials that we used to do,” said Donny. “They just don’t make those kinds of shows anymore. In fact, Marie and I do a song where we highlight a lot of our special memories and moments from those Christmas specials. It’s one of my favorite moments in the entire show.”

With his holiday tours with Marie, Donny also said he had an appreciation for what the shows mean to his audience.

“After every show, we do a short meet and greet,” said Donny. “The stories people tell us are pretty compelling about how our show takes them back to a more innocent, fun and simpler time in their life. That, in and of itself, is worth every moment in touring at this time of year.”

The Christmas tour also finds the sibling pair doing more than cracking jokes about each other. The pair also entertain the crowd with a variety of Christmas tunes.

“The quintessential Christmas song is sung by the man who gave me my start in show business, Andy Williams singing ‘It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” said Donny.

As for their holiday-themed set list, Donny said, “To be honest, I think Marie and I touch upon every single classic Christmas song there is in our show.”

Donny and Marie Osmond bring the Donny and Marie Holiday Tour 2018 to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket on Sunday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

For more information, go to Foxwoods.com or DonnyandMarie.com