Obituary: Yvonne M. (Campbell) Nadeau, 84

Yvonne M. (Campbell) Nadeau, 84 of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at her home. She was the wife of the late Alphonse J. Nadeau.

Born January 6, 1934 in Fort Kent, Maine she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Georgianna (Daigle) Campbell.

Yvonne loved to garden and crochet, but most of all she loved to spend time with and care for her family. She spoke fondly of her time working at Sessions Clock Company and Lady B Foods, Inc.

She is survived by three children, Randall Nadeau of Meriden, Deana Simoes and husband Fernando of Plantsville and Allen Nadeau and wife Lynette of Southington; a sister, Leone Ouellette; four grandchildren, Melissa Simoes, Nicole, Nicholas and Jordan Nadeau and one great-grandson, Brendan Cody. She was predeceased by her daughter Brenda Nadeau and her four legged companion Lexi.

The funeral will be held on Friday, Nov. 30th at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville for a Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m.