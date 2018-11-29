Obituary: Michael G. Pelletier, 62

Michael G. Pelletier, 62, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 at Yale-New Haven Hospital after a long and courageous battle with leukemia. He was the beloved husband of Sharon (Albert) Pelletier for the past 37 ½ years.

He was born in Canada on Sept. 7, 1956, the son of the late Alby and Claire (Martin) Pelletier. He was a1974 graduate of New Britain High School. Prior to his retirement Mike was employed by the State of CT, Department of Transportation for 30 years. Mike loved to travel, a nature lover and was an avid UCONN basketball and Boston Red Sox baseball fan. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge #957 for over 30 years.

In addition to his wife Sharon, he is survived by his father-in-law Rheal Albert of Southington, a special sister-in-law Susan Albert of New Britain, brothers-in-law Danny (Violet) Albert of Colchester and David Albert of Berlin as well as his very special niece and godchild Daniela Albert, who was the light of his life.

He also leaves his special shih-zu Lacie –Grace and many good friends as well as sisters Jackie (Norman) Chamberland of Plainville and Greta (Larry) Moro of NY; brother Donald (Rose) of FL and a brother-in-law Bernard Bergeron of NY.

He was predeceased by a sister Marilyn Bergeron and his mother-in-law Ann Albert.

Sharon would like to express her gratitude to Dr. Seropian and Dr. Podoldsev and the entire stem cell transplant team including special nurses and staff at Smilow Cancer Center for their loving care and compassion.

Memorial calling hours will be on Monday, December 10, 2018 from 8:30-10:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington

A Memorial Mass will follow at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd. Southington at 11 am for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Smilow Cancer Center, 35 Park St. New Haven, CT 06511

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com