Local youth groups take on nature projects

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

Two local public nature trails recently saw some beautification projects as Southington’s young residents stepped up to the plate and got their hands dirty.

Craig McPherson and Troop 32, which meets at First Congregational Church and is sponsored by the Southington Lions Club, met at Crescent Lake to install a 32-foot-long bridge over a stream that runs adjacent to the lake. The project is McPherson’s Eagle Scout project.

The crew built the bridge at the scout’s home earlier in the day, which took about two hours for a team of a dozen scouts and troop leaders. The installation followed, where they were all on site for another two and a half hours.

“McPherson worked with the town for the past couple of months to coordinate the project, including meeting with the open space and land acquisition committee to garner approvals. He also had to raise all of the funds for materials,” said open space committee chair Dawn Miceli. “Troop 32 has done so many wonderful projects for our community, including a new memorial at the police station and several projects at Panthorn Park.”

In addition to the scout’s work, the walking trail behind Southington High School saw some improvements this fall.

The Southington regional agriculture program at SHS finished spreading 30 truckloads of woodchips on the half-mile nature trail, which took almost a year. Woodchips were donated by passion for Trees Arborists, Asplundh, and SavaTree. SHS administrators also helped grade the trail in its earliest stages.

The students in the class who helped with the project include Robert Adamo, Seth Cahill, Michael Denoto, Ryan Henderson, Maksym Lastivka, Joshua Mead, Nicholas Norman, Corin Paskov, Hannah Pratt, Marissa Ramirez, Natalie Rivera, Tyler Spinelli and Matthew Tumolo.