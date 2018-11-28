Southington Recreation Department listings for the Nov. 30 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit southington.org/recreation.

SANTA IN THE PARK. Sunday, Nov. 25, 2 to 4 p.m., at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. (rain or shine). Hosted by the Southington Recreation Department. Southington resident children can meet Santa and share their Christmas wishes. There will be horse-drawn wagon rides, treat bags for the children, music of the season, face painting and light refreshments. Admission and activities are free.

“LIGHT UP THE GREEN” CONTEST. Now through Dec. 2. Contest open to Southington residents, 3-10 years old. Two official “switch flippers” will be chosen to light up the holiday light displays at the Southington and Plantsville Town Greens during the “White Christmas in the Community” event on Friday, Dec. 7. Winners will be drawn on Monday, Dec. 3. To enter, visit www.southington.org/HolidayLights.

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). Thursday, Dec. 13, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Open to individuals with special needs accompanied by an adult. Cost is $15. Pre-registration and payment required. Info and registration at www.southington.org/crafts.

MEN’S WINTER BASKETBALL LEAGUE & OPEN GYM. Registration through Friday, Dec. 14. Open to Southington residents at least 18 years old or SHS graduates. Proof of residency required. Cost is $50 per player, $475 per team. Each team is allowed 3 non-residents for an additional $50 charge per player. Open gym basketball play is Mondays, Nov. 26 to Dec. 17, 6 to 9 p.m. at the DePaolo gym, 385 Pleasants St. Game play begins in January. Info and forms at www.southington.org/basketball.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

December

Dec. 8, Christmas Show at Radio City Music Hall, NYC, $TBD.

February

Feb. 1-4, Quebec Winter Carnival, $699-$999.

March

March 2, Philadelphia Flower Show, $127.

March 17-25, Southern Cities: Savannah, Charleston, and Myrtle Beach, $1,549-$2,399.

April

April 6, 911 Memorial, Museum, and One World Observatory, $143.

April 13-14, Lancaster, Pa., $289-$389.

May

May 19, Newport, R.I. “Servant Life” Tour, $109.

June

June 8, Lobster Bake in Gloucester and Rockport on Cape Ann (optional whale watch), $153-$189.

June 15, Erie Canal Cruise, $159.

July

July 13, Martha’s Vineyard (optional island tour), $119-$139.

July 21, National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, N.Y., $115.

August

Aug. 10, Saratoga Race Course, $99.

September

Sept. 15, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $129.

October

Oct. 26, Philadelphia Food Tour, $115.

Oct. 26, Salem, Mass., “Haunted Happenings,” $79.

November