Police blotter for the Nov. 30 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Tuesday, Nov. 13 to Sunday, Nov. 18:

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Martha Gray, 47, of 121 Waterville St., Waterbury, was charged with fourth degree larceny and second degree forgery.

Thursday, Nov. 15

Joshoel Mullen, 34, of 250 Cook St., Bristol, was charged with three counts of violating a protective order.

Joshua Stachelek, 24, of last known address corrections facility, was charged with violation of conditions of discharge.

Friday, Nov. 16

Taun Lam, 43, of 170 Wonx Spring Rd., Plantsville, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Paul Gressak, 37, of 144 Water St., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.

Eric Hagerty, 24, of 1655 N. Colony Rd., Meriden, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Richard Miller, 27, of 130 Woodglen Dr., Waterbury, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to obey a traffic signal.

Sunday, Nov. 18