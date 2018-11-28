Police blotter for the Nov. 30 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Tuesday, Nov. 13 to Sunday, Nov. 18:
Tuesday, Nov. 13
- Martha Gray, 47, of 121 Waterville St., Waterbury, was charged with fourth degree larceny and second degree forgery.
Thursday, Nov. 15
- Joshoel Mullen, 34, of 250 Cook St., Bristol, was charged with three counts of violating a protective order.
- Joshua Stachelek, 24, of last known address corrections facility, was charged with violation of conditions of discharge.
Friday, Nov. 16
- Taun Lam, 43, of 170 Wonx Spring Rd., Plantsville, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Paul Gressak, 37, of 144 Water St., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Eric Hagerty, 24, of 1655 N. Colony Rd., Meriden, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Richard Miller, 27, of 130 Woodglen Dr., Waterbury, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to obey a traffic signal.
Sunday, Nov. 18
- Michelle Young, 29, of 153 Tunxis Rd., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny, second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and possession of drug paraphernalia.