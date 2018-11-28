Police arrest shoplifters at Stop and Shop

Police arrested a man and a woman after a foiled shoplifting incident at the Stop & Shop supermarket at 505 N. Main St. in Southington. Nicholas Verity, 30, of Naugatuck, and Erin Capozzi, 31, of Waterbury, were charged for their involvement in the incident on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

According to police, Verity exited the store without paying for a shopping cart loaded with Red Bull and juice boxes. The store’s loss prevention employees attempted to stop Verity, and a struggle ensued as he reached a Hundai Elantra in the parking lot.

At the time of the incident, a Southington police officer was already in the parking lot assisting another person. The officer was crossing the parking lot on foot to intervene when Verity was able to get into the driver’s seat of the vehicle, which was already occupied by Capozzi. Verity attempted to leave the scene across the crowded parking lot.

A second officer arrived on scene and was attempting to conduct a motor vehicle stop in the parking lot when Verity reversed his vehicle and rammed the second officer’s cruiser. After the collision, he surrendered to police. The officer in the cruiser that was rammed sustained a minor injury.

The total value of the beverages was $51.93. It was also discovered that there were three glass pipes consistent with drug use in the vehicle, which had registration plates assigned to another vehicle.

Verity was charged with sixth degree larceny, second degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, misuse of plate(s), failure to insure a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle under suspension. He was held on a $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Nov. 23.

Capozzi was charged with conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. She posted a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Dec. 3.