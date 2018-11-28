Landlord arrested for locking out tenants

A Southington landlord was arrested for locking renters from the residence along with their belongings. On Saturday, Nov. 24, Joseph C. Tonnotti, 57, of Southington, turned himself in at the Southington Police Department after learning that there was a warrant for his arrest.

The warrant resulted from an incident earlier in the month at a Bristol Street rental. Tonnotti had an issue with his tenants and removed belongings from the residence, putting them under a tarp outside. Twice, Tonnotti changed the locks on the person without providing a key. The belongings sustained damage from the weather.

Tonotti was charged with two counts of criminal lockout and a single count of third degree criminal mischief. He was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Dec. 3.